Lawmakers considering degregulating Florida schools

Many of the recommendations lawmakers will consider came from school districts, teachers and parents
3rd graders at Incline Elementary design carnival games in their "Maker Space" classroom
3rd graders at Incline Elementary design carnival games in their "Maker Space" classroom
By Cody Butler
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida public schools could see fewer regulations next year. State lawmakers are considering repealing many rules school districts must follow.

Those regulations include things like how often school buses are inspected to how much time students get for recess.

“This state has been really good about adding and adding more requirements and expectations,” Florida Association of District School Superintendents CEO Bill Montford.

State lawmakers are considering getting rid of some of those requirements. Montford said this isn’t necessarily getting rid of all laws.

“It’s far more important to look at it as a fine-tuning of regulation and remove those regulations that are duplicative or burdensome,” Montford said.

Montford said schools would still be held accountable but the idea is to put the focus back in the classroom.

“School superintendents in this state embrace high levels of accountability. We always have. Long before it became popular,” Montford said.

Florida Education Association president Andrew Spar said the changes come down to efficiency.

“We want to keep standards in place but we want to streamline processes,” Spar said.

Spar also welcomed the changes. He said eliminating red tape could help attract more teachers to the state.

“Putting more of the decision-making and power back in the classroom with teachers working with parents for the best interest of the students,” Spar said.

Many of the recommendations lawmakers will consider came from school districts, teachers and parents.

The Senate Education Committee is scheduled to talk about some deregulation of school personnel, finances and accountability on Wednesday. Details they’ll consider haven’t been released.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

