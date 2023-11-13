Much-needed rain arrives Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dreary to start the workweek with temperatures hovering in the upper 60s to low 70s. Although it looks like rain, not expecting much if any today. Tonight a few spotty showers are possible with lows staying above average in the low 60s.

Tomorrow light spotty showers become widespread late morning throughout the afternoon. Mostly expecting light rainfall with pockets of heavier showers. I am not anticipating thunderstorms on Tuesday. High temperatures in the upper 60s.

Wednesday showers are likely with a few coastal thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected, but heavy rainfall could lead to some localized flooding in coastal areas. High in the mid-60s.

You will want to hang onto the rain gear through Thursday as we keep the rain chances high. Temperatures remain in the 60s.

On top of the rain, it will be breezy Tuesday through Thursday. Winds East/northeast 15 to 25 mph.

By the weekend, drier air will work back in. That will mean 70s and sunshine!

Tropics: An area of disturbed weather is being monitored in the southwest Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center has a 70% chance of development over the next 7 days. If this develops into a named storm, it will become Vince. No impact to the lower 48 is expected.

