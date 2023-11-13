Much-needed rain moving in tomorrow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cloudy throughout your Monday... rain is not going to be in the forecast today. High temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow afternoon the rain will start to pick up. We will likely have on-and-off showers through at least late Wednesday. Rain totals probably range between 1 and 3 inches.

Drier and warmer heading into the weekend. Watch the video for an hour-by-hour breakdown.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.