Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Much-needed rain moving in tomorrow

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest forecast
Finally, some rain is on the way.
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cloudy throughout your Monday... rain is not going to be in the forecast today. High temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow afternoon the rain will start to pick up. We will likely have on-and-off showers through at least late Wednesday. Rain totals probably range between 1 and 3 inches.

Drier and warmer heading into the weekend. Watch the video for an hour-by-hour breakdown.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after woman found with multiple stab wounds
Suspect arrested after woman found with multiple stab wounds
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
Ben Kaplan has been anchor at WCTV for seven years.
WCTV says goodbye to Katie Kaplan
Photo of Artez Moore.
Exclusive: Body found near Carr Lake identified as Bainbridge man, family confirms
Cool and cloudy to end the weekend and start the work week.
Better rain chances set to arrive by the middle of this week

Latest News

Wet weather on the way
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, November 13
Rain on the way
Thirsty lawns will get some help from Mother Nature by midweek
Rain on the way
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, November 12
Cool and cloudy to end the weekend and start the work week.
Better rain chances set to arrive by the middle of this week