Precinct, polling locations set to change in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ahead of the 2024 election, precinct and polling locations have changed in Leon County. That’s according to Leon County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Earley.

Beginning with the March 19 Presidential Preference Primary Election, according to Earley, around 32,000 voters in Leon County will have a new Election Day polling place.

The Elections Office is set to mail every affected voter an updated voter information card, and can expect to receive it in the mail within the next two weeks.

Supervisor Earley said his mission is to ensure that every voter in the county can access their right to vote, and that includes having accessible and convenient Election Day polling places. “With these new polling places, we can ensure that voters with disabilities have equal access to facilities and the option to vote in person on Election Day,” said Earley.

The polling place changes are a result of a country-wide accessibility survey conducted by the Elections Office, per the supervisor of elections. Several locations did not meet the latest guidelines for access by persons with disabilities, according to the survey results.

Voter records and other files to match the newly approved precinct lines have now been updated.

To view the new precinct map, list of Election Day polling places and voter information, visit LeonVotes.gov.

