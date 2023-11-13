Rickards girls hoops set to host annual preseason classic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High school basketball is officially underway for teams across the Big Bend and south Georgia, and the Rickards ladies are always one of the teams to watch in the Capital City. We’ll get our first look at them on Tuesday night.

Rickards is back with their annual preseason classic, a tradition a decade and a half strong.

The four team tournament showcases Munroe, Chiles,Godby, and of course, the Lady Raiders, and head coach Chariya Davis said she is excited to learn a little more about her team.

“I just want to see what we do, how we react, what we can take a learn to get better improve upon as we go throughout the season,” she said. “We’ve been doing the preseason classic for years now, and we kind of get excitement about the girls. I’m excited to see what we’re going to do, and I’m expecting big things from this group of kids.”

Munroe and Chiles kick off the tournament, tipping at 6:00, while Godby and Rickards face off at 7:30. On Wednesday, Rickards faces Chiles at 6:00, while Godby and Munroe close out the night at 7:30.

