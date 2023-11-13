Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Rickards girls hoops set to host annual preseason classic

The Rickards girls basketball team hosts their annual preseason classic this week, which...
The Rickards girls basketball team hosts their annual preseason classic this week, which features four local teams.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High school basketball is officially underway for teams across the Big Bend and south Georgia, and the Rickards ladies are always one of the teams to watch in the Capital City. We’ll get our first look at them on Tuesday night.

Rickards is back with their annual preseason classic, a tradition a decade and a half strong.

The four team tournament showcases Munroe, Chiles,Godby, and of course, the Lady Raiders, and head coach Chariya Davis said she is excited to learn a little more about her team.

“I just want to see what we do, how we react, what we can take a learn to get better improve upon as we go throughout the season,” she said. “We’ve been doing the preseason classic for years now, and we kind of get excitement about the girls. I’m excited to see what we’re going to do, and I’m expecting big things from this group of kids.”

Munroe and Chiles kick off the tournament, tipping at 6:00, while Godby and Rickards face off at 7:30. On Wednesday, Rickards faces Chiles at 6:00, while Godby and Munroe close out the night at 7:30.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after woman found with multiple stab wounds
Suspect arrested after woman found with multiple stab wounds
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
Ben Kaplan has been anchor at WCTV for seven years.
WCTV says goodbye to Katie Kaplan
Photo of Artez Moore.
Exclusive: Body found near Carr Lake identified as Bainbridge man, family confirms
Cool and cloudy to end the weekend and start the work week.
Better rain chances set to arrive by the middle of this week

Latest News

Willie Simmons hoists the Florida Classic trophy after beating Bethune-Cookman 41-20
Florida A&M looks to continue to ‘check the boxes’ as Florida Classic looms
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
Members of the VSU football team celebrate with the Peach Basket Trophy and the Gulf South...
Valdosta State selected as No. 3 seed in NCAA DII playoffs; will host round one
Members of the VSU football team celebrate with the Peach Basket Trophy and the Gulf South...
Feeling Peachy: Valdosta State defeats UWG for share of GSC title