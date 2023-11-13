Turner Center for the Arts actively searching for instructors

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is seeking instructors to add to its creative team.

The Turner Center is searching for instructors to teach digital arts, technology and media classes, according to a release. Specific fields of interest include graphic arts, web design, photography, videographer and other related fields.

Instructors are needed for a 10-week grant program and regular classes.

“Instructors play a crucial role in fulfilling the Turner Center’s mission to promote and celebrate the arts by serving as a regional center for cultural enrichment, education and entertainment,” the release said. “Programs and classes offer new opportunities for artistic expression and growth to the greater south Georgia and north Florida communities, as well as to the surrounding areas.”

For additional information or assistance contact Hailey Rathmann, Art Education Administrator, at (229) 247-2787 or hrathmann@turnercenter.org.

