United Way addresses Georgians financial challenges

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - United Ways in Georgia say they are seeing many more working Georgians who are facing financial challenges, because of increasing costs and inflation. Now all United Ways in Georgia voted to become the 28th state to bring ALICE assistance. Greater Valdosta and Southwest Georgia United Ways aim to use ALICE measures to help those in need.

ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, representing the growing number of working families who are unable to afford the basics of housing, childcare, food, transportation, healthcare, and technology.

Shaunae Motley, United Way of Southwest Georgia President and CEO, said, “It wasn’t surprising, everyday we get calls whether through 211 or emails, people come in with great great needs from rent and utilities to medical care. This gives us an opportunity for folks to see us as more than a fundraiser but a place to bring folks together to create lasting change.”

ALICE could be your any person in the state. And many with full time jobs face challenges. United Way officials say the pandemic pointed out the financial issues many Georgians can face.

Michael Smith, Greater Valdosta United Way President and CEO, said, “We have seen it especially with the hurricane, working families that just lost time at their job site or had to throw away food, thousands of dollars in tree removal. And just didn’t have the funds, but we really saw the real numbers as people struggle with unexpected costs or one pay check away from being in a right situation.”

United Way aims to use ALICE measures to highlight those challenges faced to inspire action and generate innovative solutions that promote financial stability.

United Ways of Georgia have developed an advisory board to involved the community and stakeholders in finding solutions.

