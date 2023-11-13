Tell Me Something Good
Valdosta State selected as No. 3 seed in NCAA DII playoffs; will host round one

Members of the VSU football team celebrate with the Peach Basket Trophy and the Gulf South...
Members of the VSU football team celebrate with the Peach Basket Trophy and the Gulf South Conference title after defeating arch rival West Georgia.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)
By Sydney Wicker and Athletics
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta State earned the No. 3-see in the NCAA DII playoffs and will host Limestone on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Saints of Limestone University, from South Carolina hold an 8-3 overall record but two of their losses this season are from GSC teams. They lost to West Georgia and West Alabama.

VSU, sits at 10-1 overall and 7-1 in GSC play this season has won five-straight games.

They most recently are coming off of a 58-28 victory Saturday evening over West Georgia.

The Blazers have played in six national championship games in program history, including most recently in 2018.

Tickets for Saturday’s game will go on sale Monday morning at 9 a.m., in the VSU Athletic Ticket Office, online by clicking here, or by calling 229-333-SEAT (7328).  

