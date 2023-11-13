Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - The Nutcracker

The performance will be held Nov. 18-Nov.19
The Nutcracker is set to make its way to Tallahassee.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

The Nutcracker is set to make its way to Tallahassee.

Pas Di Vie Ballet will perform The Nutcracker Saturday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 19.

Tickets for the performance range from $10 for kids and $30 for adults.

The performance is set to take place at the Lee Hall Auditorium on Florida A&M University’s campus, located at 1601 S Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

For more information, go to VisitTallahassee.com.

