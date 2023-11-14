Breezy with showers over the next few days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It has been mostly a light rain today, but we finally have the first measurable rainfall in Tallahassee in 32 days. This is the 9th longest stretch without rainfall.

More rain is expected tonight and tomorrow. Rainfall should be a little heavier tomorrow, still overall looking at light to moderate rain.

Winds will be breezy at times too, especially on Wednesday when gusts will reach 20 or 25 mph. Gusts offshore will approach 30 knots. Small craft advisories and Gale warnings are in effect through late Wednesday/early Thursday.

Rain gear will be needed through Thursday. Rain totals will range between 1 and 3 inches from now through Thursday. Highs each afternoon in the 60s.

Friday is still cloudy with a small chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

Sunshine looking to return on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Tropics: The tropical wave mentioned yesterday is now at 70% chance of development in the next 7 days according to the National Hurricane Center. If this becomes a named storm, Vince would be it. This would be the 21st named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which ends November 30.

