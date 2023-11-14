Tell Me Something Good
Donna Adelson booked in Miami-Dade a week after son Charlie Adelson’s murder conviction

Charlie Adelson was convicted of plotting and funding the murder of his former brother-in-law, Dan Markel
Charlie Adelson looks at jurors as his defense attorney presents closing arguments Monday, Nov....
Charlie Adelson looks at jurors as his defense attorney presents closing arguments Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (Pool)
By Jacob Murphey, Chasity Maynard, Julie Montanaro and WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Donna Adelson was booked into the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Center Monday, according to the center inmate search.

The booking comes exactly a week after her son, Charlie Adelson, was convicted of first-degree murder in his former brother-in-law Dan Markel’s 2014 killing in Tallahassee’s Betton Hills neighborhood.

According to the center website, Donna Adelson was booked on an out-of-county warrant.

Charlie is the fourth person convicted in Markel’s murder. He’s accused of conspiring with his ex-girlfriend, Katherina Magbanua, to hire Luis Rivera and Sigfredo Garcia to travel from South Florida to kill Markel. Magbanua, Rivera and Garcia are all behind bars in connection to the crime.

Prosecutors have long insinuated Charlie was not the only Adelson who wished Markel dead, calling the former Florida State University a “big problem” for the family. At the time of his death, Markel was going through a contentious custody battle with his ex-wife and Charlie’s sister, Wendi Adelson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

