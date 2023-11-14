Donna Adelson’s arrest documents detail suicide, ‘getting things in order’ and a plan to flee following son Charlie’s murder conviction

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Recently filed court documents provided new details regarding Donna Adelson’s alleged involvement in her former son-in-law Dan Markel’s 2014 killing, which included suicide, “getting things in order,” and a plan to flee.

According to the documents WCTV obtained, “Donna discusses plans for a suicide, but also discusses plans to flee to a non-extradition country. Donna Sue Adelson has considerable financial resources to accomplish this.”

The new details come after Donna was arrested Monday night by the FBI at a South Florida airport while in the process of boarding a one way flight to Vietnam with her husband, Harvey Adelson.

The Adelson parents booked flights a day after their son, Charlie Adelson, was convicted in the murder-for-hire trial of Dan Markel, per court documents.

Donna and Harvey Adelson were to depart from Miami Monday night to Vietnam Wednesday night, with a stop in Dubai, the affidavit read.

The recent court documents also detailed multiple calls between Donna and Charlie Adelson after his guilty verdict. “Jail calls from after Charles Adelson’s guilty verdict include multiple calls in which Donna Sue Adelson is telling Charles Adelson that she is getting things in order, creating trusts, and making sure her grandchildren are taken care of,” per the documents.

Donna faces murder, conspiracy, and solicitation charges, the same charges her son was convicted of last week.

She was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Monday at 10:08 p.m. on an out-of-county warrant, according to the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Center inmate search.

Her case will be convened by a grand jury, according to State Attorney Jack Campbell.

Read the full arrest warrants and affidavit below:

