First Tee hosted successful golf tournament in memory of David Swafford

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Tee of Tallahassee (FTT) hosted their second annual tournament on Monday but it was the first time hosting it in memory of David Swafford.

David Swafford was the father of PGA golfer, Hudson Swafford. Swafford has won three PGA tours in his career.

“He would be so proud of this,” said Swafford. “Any kid that would listen to any of his tips on the range he would. He just gave him a big smile and. You know, seeing what I’ve done in golf, I mean it. It means the world to him. So now that I can give back to some kids, that’d be great.”

First Tee is a 501 nonprofit organization that helps empower kids to build strength and character through the game of golf.

FTT was able to raise over $100,000 in their auction alone. The proceeds give back to the local community.

Chuck Urban, Founder and Chairman of First Tee - Tallahassee, said, “Hudson wanted to get back to this community as we do and really help the youth and building, you know, just building their character up and building programs that help them grow, to be young men and women.”

