Football Friday Night’s Battle for the Banner finalists announced

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High, Suwannee, Bainbridge and Thomas County Central’s student sections have been named finalists in WCTV’s second annual Battle for the Banner. The award will go to the student section that has been the most consistently loud and loyal all season long as decided by the WCTV Sports team.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.