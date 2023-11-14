It’s playoff season: Vote for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - All season long, you’ve voted for your favorite plays. Now, those 12 Plays of the Week winners will be whittled down until there is one play standing: our Football Friday Night Play of the Year.

On Monday, November 13, we will recap the 12 plays in our 11 p.m. broadcast. You can begin voting for your favorite at 11:45 p.m. Voting will close on Friday, November 17 at 7 p.m., and during our 11 p.m. broadcast, we’ll announce the three plays that had the lowest total votes. Those three will be eliminated.

We’ll narrow down the nominees each week until a Play of the Year is reached, and that winner will be unveiled Thursday, December 14 during our 6 p.m. broadcast. Happy voting!

