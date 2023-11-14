New school zone in effect near Chiles High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new speed limit went into effect Monday on a stretch of Thomasville Road near Chiles High School.

Commissioner Brian Welch said he jumpstarted this process by reaching out to Florida Rep. Alison Tant, who reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation. Welch said FDOT looked at the area and agreed it should be designated a school zone.

During pick-up and drop-off times, the speed limit drops from 45 to 35 miles per hour.

“We just want to encourage people to slow down and use as much caution as they can,” Welch said. “Because we do have a lot of young drivers on the road.”

Welch represents the district and also teaches at Chiles. He told WCTV that traffic problems in the area have been going on for years, and, he believes, getting worse.

“We’ve just had some incidents this year where kids misjudged that left-hand turn and it resulted in some pretty scary accidents,” he said.

By reducing the speed limit, Welch hopes any accidents that happen will be less severe. Parents WCTV spoke to Monday said they’re on board with the change. Jayce Dubose picks up his son from Chiles nearly every afternoon.

“Anything that will help cars slow down from how they’re currently driving,” Dubose said. “Especially with new drivers driving out of the high school parking lot— they haven’t had the experience of dealing with traffic a whole lot, so it can make it dangerous.”

Welch initially expected the school zone to go into effect by January but it ended up being completed ahead of schedule.

