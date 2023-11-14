Tell Me Something Good
Quincy Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

The suspect is accused of robbing a gas station in the city’s historic district last month
Quincy Police posted photos to Facebook of an armed robbery suspect on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Quincy Police are reaching out to the public for help with an armed robbery case.

The crime took place last month in the city’s historic district at 830 E. Jefferson Street. Investigators posted photos online Tuesday of a man accused of robbing an Arc gas station at gunpoint at about 10 p.m. on October 20.

The photos appear to show a young Black man wearing a gray face covering, black hoodie, black shorts and black shoes in and around the station’s convenience store.

“We are requesting the assistance of the public in helping to identify this suspect. Please contact the Quincy Police Department at (850) 627-7111,” the post said.

