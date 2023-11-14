Something Good - Gender reveal at VSU football game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, Title Town experienced something good!

Not only did it end with a W for Valdosta State University’s football team as they took a win over West Georgia, but it ended with a gender reveal as well.

A celebration for Valdosta State wide receiver Justin Jeffery and Sierra Green was held, revealing on the field that the couple are having a boy!

Teammates expressed their excitement with the happy couple.

The team also took a 58-28 win against West Georgia.

