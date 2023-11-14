Thomasville law enforcement pursuit leaves one innocent bystander dead

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - One innocent bystander passed away Monday during a drug pursuit in Thomasville.

Late Monday morning, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation into an incident involving a use-of-force vehicle. That’s according to the GBI’s Tuesday press release.

Agents with Thomas County Drug Squad attempted to stop a vehicle that was being driven by a person they knew to have outstanding felony warrants, per the GBI.

That person was identified as Timothy Samuels, according to a Georgia State Patrol spokesperson.

A pursuit then took place due to Samuels’ vehicle failing to stop, according to the GBI.

Samuel ran through several multiple stop signs, according to a GSP spokesperson, before running through one final stop sign at the intersection of Stevens Street and Remington Avenue, striking the driver’s side door of a pickup truck.

The pickup truck rolled over as a result of being struck, according to GSP.

Samuel then attempted to exit his vehicle, per GSP. A TCSO deputy used his patrol car to pin the drivers door shut due to thinking Samuel may attempt to run, according to GSP.

The pickup truck driver, who was struck in her vehicle during the pursuit, was identified as Jennifer Ferrell. Ferrell was transported to a local hospital, where GSP said she later died.

Samuel was also transported to a hospital with severe injuries.

The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is set to take the primary role of the crash investigation.

This is an active and open investigation. Anyone with information should contact the GBI regional investigative office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. To remain anonymous, download the See Something, Send Something mobile app, call 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or click here.

