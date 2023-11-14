Wet weather has arrived, finally!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Isolated showers began last night and have continued through this morning. Coverage of showers will increase heading into the afternoon. Any rain will be mostly light to moderate stuff, there could be a few good downpours.

More on-and-off showers will continue, even steady at times through the overnight through Thursday. Highs staying in the 60s.

Sunny weather returns for the weekend.

