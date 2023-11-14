Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Downtown Concert Series: The Brown Goose

The free concert takes place Saturday, Nov. 18 at Cascades Park
The free concert is also set to feature yard games, food trucks, and other fun activities for...
The free concert is also set to feature yard games, food trucks, and other fun activities for those in attendance.(Mike Rogers - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Coming to Downtown Tallahassee this weekend, the city’s concert series presents “The Brown Goose,” with opening performances by “All The Things.”

The free concert is also set to feature yard games, food trucks, and other fun activities for those in attendance.

Admission is free and community members are encouraged to bring their own blanket and chairs.

The concert is scheduled to take place Saturday, Nov. 18, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park.

For more information, go to VisitTallahassee.com.

