What’s Brewing - Downtown Concert Series: The Brown Goose

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Coming to Downtown Tallahassee this weekend, the city’s concert series presents “The Brown Goose,” with opening performances by “All The Things.”

The free concert is also set to feature yard games, food trucks, and other fun activities for those in attendance.

Admission is free and community members are encouraged to bring their own blanket and chairs.

The concert is scheduled to take place Saturday, Nov. 18, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park.

For more information, go to VisitTallahassee.com.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.