Deputy-involved shooting in Madison County leaves one injured

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A deputy-involved shooting took place Tuesday in Madison County, leaving one man injured.

Deputies responded to a residence in the area of NE Persimmon Drive in Pinetta on Tuesday due to an armed barricaded man threatening self harm, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of the incident, community members were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

After several hours of failed negotiation, according to the sheriff’s office, the man then began shooting at deputies, causing the deputies to shoot back.

The man was critically injured and transported to a local Tallahassee hospital, per the sheriff’s office.

At the request of Sheriff Harper, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded on scene to conduct the investigation.

