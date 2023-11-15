Dozens rally for end of Israel-Hamas War at Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - People across Florida are calling for the end of the Israel-Hamas war. Tuesday, they took that call to state lawmakers in Tallahassee, urging for a ceasefire in Israel.

“They felt ostracized, they felt demonized because no one was speaking up on behalf of them,” Rep. Angie Nixon, (D) Jacksonville, said.

Nixon was among a dozen people who spoke in support of Palestinians during a rally outside the state capitol. A week ago, the House overwhelmingly voted down her resolution to call for “de-escalation and ceasefire in Israel and occupied Palestine.”

“The fact that my love for people is being questioned because I want to stand for the unjust killings of innocent people,” Nixon said.

More than 10,000 people have died in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war started more than a month ago. The United Nations says many of those casualties are children.

Rep. Mike Gottlieb, (D) Davie, who is Jewish, said he doesn’t think all Palestinians agree with the Hamas terror attacks.

“Everybody gets painted with too broad of brush at one point in time. I think right now we need to let those tempers simmer and then people won’t be painted with that brush,” Gottlieb said.

Gottlieb said he agreed with some of the points he heard while walking by the rally Tuesday, including the call for peace.

“Let’s have peace, but I think you have to get everybody involved in the process to agree for there to be peace and clearly on October 7, there were individuals who didn’t care about peace,” he said.

Israeli officials say more than 1400 Israelis were killed since October 7th and more than 240 were taken hostage.

Jewish Day Schools across Florida are getting more money to increase security after last week’s special legislative session.

