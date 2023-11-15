Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Georgia scores ‘D’ on nonprofit’s youth sex trafficking report card

On the organization’s 2023 Report Cards on Child & Youth Sex Trafficking, Georgia scored a “D”...
On the organization’s 2023 Report Cards on Child & Youth Sex Trafficking, Georgia scored a “D” overall compared to 2022′s “F.” The report reviews state statutes and measures how well they address six different categories.(U.S. National Archives and Records Administration)
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Is Georgia good at tackling youth sex trafficking? No, according to the nonprofit Shared Hope International — but it’s getting better.

On the organization’s 2023 Report Cards on Child & Youth Sex Trafficking, Georgia scored a “D” overall compared to 2022′s “F.” The report reviews state statutes and measures how well they address six different categories.

Each of those categories gets a grade of its own. Here’s a breakdown of Georgia’s results in 2023:

  • Criminal provisions: A
  • Identification of and response to victims: F
  • Continuum of care: F
  • Access to justice for trafficking survivors: C
  • Tools for a victim-centered criminal justice response: C
  • Prevention and training: F

Georgia tied with another state for third most improved in 2023. Its final score was 66, which is 17 points higher than last year’s result.

Nationwide, the only state to score an “A” was Tennessee. Most states scored an “F,” while eight other states also scored a “D.”

Former U.S. Congresswoman and Shared Hope International Founder and President Linda Smith said many states have improved their scores in recent years. Still, other states continue to struggle.

“This creates a wild patchwork of statutes across the country, with the number and quality of legal protections and responses literally all over the map,” she said. “Regardless of state of residence, no minor should be punished for their own trafficking victimization. Instead, these minors deserve critical services and care.”

You can read the full report here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson facing murder, conspiracy and solicitation charges one week after son Charlie’s murder conviction
The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson’s arrest papers detail suicide, ‘getting things in order’ and plan to flee following son Charlie’s murder conviction
A failed robbery attempt in Havana left two men arrested, a security guard dead and a clerk...
Failed robbery attempt in Havana leaves one dead, suspects facing felony murder charges
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Quincy Police posted photos to Facebook of an armed robbery suspect on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Quincy Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Latest News

The union is asking for higher pay and more affordable benefits.
Fire fighters unite for fair pay and better working conditions
A grand jury indicted Donna Adelson on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, for the 2014 murder of her...
Donna Adelson indicted for murder of Dan Markel, charges match son Charlie’s conviction
More rain tomorrow
Mike's Forecast
The 2023 legendary Robert Lee Jackson, Sr. pre-season classic is set to continue Wednesday...
What’s Brewing - 2023 legendary Robert Lee Jackson pre-season classic