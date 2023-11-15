Alleged weekend social media threat to Lincoln High School found not credible

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A threat of school violence to Lincoln High School that allegedly circulated on social media over the weekend was deemed not credible.

To help ease fear among parents, students and staff, additional deputies were added to the school, according to Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

The issue was resolved by local law enforcement, according to an email sent out from the high school, in addition to Leon County Office of School Safety.

