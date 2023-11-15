Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

A rainy Wednesday and Thursday on tap

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
Staying cool, cloudy, and rainy for the next couple of days.
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson facing murder, conspiracy and solicitation charges one week after son Charlie’s murder conviction
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson’s arrest papers detail suicide, ‘getting things in order’ and plan to flee following son Charlie’s murder conviction
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!
Quincy Police posted photos to Facebook of an armed robbery suspect on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Quincy Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Staying cool, cloudy, and rainy for the next couple of days.
Rob's Forecast
Rainy days ahead
Breezy with showers over the next few days
Rainy days ahead
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, November 14
Rainy through Thursday.
Wet weather has arrived, finally!