Riding high off rivalry win, Blazers set sights on DII playoffs

VSU players pose with the Peach Basket following the program's regular season finale against UWG(Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Peach Basket is back home, but there’s more work to be done.

The Valdosta State Blazers had a storybook finish to the regular season, blowing out arch-rival West Georgia in the pair’s final game before the Wolves jump to DI and clinching a share of the Gulf South Conference title.

Now after an emotional win and strong regular season finish, VSU finds itself back in the DII Playoffs as a three seed getting set to host Limestone of the South Atlantic Conference on Saturday.

The Saints have only had a program for a decade but have already made their mark in the world of DII Football with a consistent, balanced attack on offense and an opportunistic defense.

Head Coach Tremaine Jackson says his team is excited to host an opponent not from the GSC in the opening round, but the Saints have V State’s full attention. Jackson says he’s happy his team has earned to right to face a tough out at home.

“We have been on the road prior to last week two weeks in a row. Anytime you get a chance to play a non-conference opponent in a playoff game at home, I think it’s really big for our players and for our fans to be able to be there,” Said Jackson of both the convenience of playing at home as well as homefield advantage. “That environment at Bazemore, if we can give it to like it was [Saturday} then I think it gives us a real advantage.”

Kickoff between the Blazers and Saints at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium is set for Saturday at 1 PM.

