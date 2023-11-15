Scholar Athlete of the Week: Rickards’ Jada Rodgers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - You always want to leave something better than you found it, and for Rickards two-sport athlete Jada Rodgers, she’s done just that. After a historic year for the Lady Raider volleyball team, she’s ready to carry that momentum into basketball season.

“We wanted to let people know that hey, Rickards High School is here, and we’re also a good team as well,” she said of her volleyball season.

If that was the goal, mission accomplished.

“Knowing that we broke so many records was definitely thrilling for me, especially for my senior year.”

The Lady Raiders finished 21-2, their best season in school history. Rodgers, was a big reason why. She was top three on the team in blocks, kills, and aces, and now she looks to replicate that same success this basketball season.

“I think we have a really good team, and to have her as a solid piece in the middle for us, I think that’ll help us go a long way,” said head coach Chariya Davis.

“Just to show out and be that strong player, that strong role model as a senior especially,” added Rodgers. “I definitely want to leave that impact of me being a good person, a good teammate, and she dominated on the court, I want to be like her.”

Rodgers is also a role model off the court. Taking all college courses, she has a 3.5 GPA.

“The standards here for academics and the Lady Raiders basketball program is always high, and the girls continue to live up to that standard,” said Davis.

“I want people to know, okay, she made good grades, and she dominated on the court,” added Rodgers. “I want to be like that. I always look for the younger generation not to be like me, but to be better in their own person.”

Leading the way, on the court, at the net, and everywhere in between.

“It’s just one of those great feelings when you have a kid like Jada Rodgers,” said Davis.

A kid who’s left her mark, for years to come. Rodgers said volleyball is her first love. She said she’d be happy playing either sport in college. She said she wants to study to one day become a college professor, and she said she’s got plans to write a book as well.

