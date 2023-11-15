Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Second Harvest of South Georgia to feed thousands ahead of Thanksgiving

Second Harvest is set to feed thousands of people in Valdosta and Thomasville next week.
Second Harvest is set to feed thousands of people in Valdosta and Thomasville next week.(Source: WALB)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Second Harvest of South Georgia is hosting one of its biggest food drive events in Thomasville and Valdosta during Thanksgiving 2023.

Second Harvest is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Thousands event, but they’re in need of more volunteers.

“It’s truly important to make sure that households have the food that they need, the nutrition that they need. Particularly with kids being out of school for the holidays— they don’t have that free reduced lunch and breakfast that some rely on. So we’ve got to make sure that families have what they need,” Eliza McCall, chief programming officer for Second Harvest of South Georgia, said.

For the event in Valdosta on Wednesday, Nov. 22nd, they have over 100 volunteers. But for Monday, November 20th in Thomasville, they need at least 80 more volunteers.

“It is truly a meaningful experience to be able to help these families. We rely so much on volunteers because we run a very small staff for the scale of what we do. So in order for us to serve the number of people we need to serve, the volunteers make a huge difference in that,” McCall, said.

Food boxes will include things like fruits, vegetables, proteins, pasta, soups, etc. and they may slightly differ from Valdosta to Thomasville.

The Valdosta drive will be held at Valdosta High School and the Thomasville drive will be held at Thomas County Central— both starting at 7:30am. No ID or proof of income is required. They just ask that you do not line up on SCHOOL PROPERTY until 5:30am.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A failed robbery attempt in Havana left two men arrested, a security guard dead and a clerk...
Failed robbery attempt in Havana leaves one dead, suspects facing felony murder charges
The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson’s arrest papers detail suicide, ‘getting things in order’ and plan to flee following son Charlie’s murder conviction
A grand jury indicted Donna Adelson on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, for the 2014 murder of her...
Donna Adelson indicted for murder of Dan Markel, charges match son Charlie’s conviction
A semi-truck crashed into the I-10 tree line Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Gadsden County, Fla.
Tire blowout launches semi into I-10 treeline, causes traffic delays
Quincy Police posted photos to Facebook of an armed robbery suspect on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Quincy Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Making desserts for Thanksgiving for Keiser University.
Keiser University shares two dessert options for Thanksgiving
The Christmas Connection finally has a donation center site, just three weeks before opening day.
Something Good - Christmas Connection will set up shop in heart of downtown Tallahassee
The Christmas Connection relies on donated retail, warehouse space to house its donation center...
Christmas Connection still needs warehouse site with opening day just weeks away
It’s Halloween and many Big Bend and South Georgia community members are celebrating the spooky...
GALLERY: Big Bend, South Georgia celebrates Halloween
Looking for spooky, fun events taking place in South Georgia and Tallahassee on Halloween? WCTV...
Spooktacular fun in Tallahassee, South Georgia