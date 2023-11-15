Tell Me Something Good
Seminoles stay at four in latest CFP rankings, Georgia moves to first

College Football Playoff rankings for the week of November 14th, 2023
College Football Playoff rankings for the week of November 14th, 2023(Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The reigning back-to-back champion Georgia Bulldogs are the new number one team in the land while the 10-0 Florida State Seminoles remain at fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The Dawgs overtake Ohio State for the top spot after a convincing 52-17 victory at home against Ole Miss over the weekend. The Buckeyes have slid to second after defeating Michigan State 38-3 in Columbus.

After the shakeup at the top, numbers three through six remain the same with Michigan, FSU, Washington and Oregon remaining where they’ve been for the last two weeks.

The ‘Noles play their final home game of the season on Saturday welcoming in FCS foe North Alabama.

