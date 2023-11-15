Showers stick around for your Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Well... Many of us were hoping for a bit more rain to help the drought. Many locations across the Big Bend and South Georgia picked up under one inch. A few spots were lucky enough to get between one and two inches.

With rainfall possible through tomorrow, it will be mostly light stuff. Rain totals will be an additional inch at most. Rain will slowly taper off heading into Thursday evening.

Friday is trending on the drier side now as the low bringing us remain departs. Behind it, temperatures will be a bit warmer simply because the sun will break out. Low 70s for highs Friday with the sun returning.

A nice weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s in the afternoon and 40s in the morning.

Looking ahead to next week, Tuesday and Wednesday showers return to the forecast. Thanksgiving is trending cool and dry.

