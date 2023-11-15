Something Good - ‘Comfort Cases’ packed for Georgia foster care children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This month, two groups in Thomasville partnered to give foster kids a comfort case of their own.

The bags are filled with important personal care items and can be easily folded so kids can keep them close during moves.

Amerigroup Georgia and the nonprofit organization Comfort Cases hosted the event packing up the duffle bags.

It is one of many events happening around the state to commemorate National Adoption Month.

