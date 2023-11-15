Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tire blowout launches semi into I-10 treeline, causes traffic delays

The left lane westbound on the interstate near mile marker 168 in Gadsden County is blocked, FHP said
A semi-truck crashed into the I-10 tree line Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Gadsden County, Fla.
A semi-truck crashed into the I-10 tree line Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Gadsden County, Fla.(Photo/Chattahoochee Fire Department, Graphic/MGN)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Traffic backed up on Interstate 10 in Gadsden County Tuesday evening after a semi-truck crashed into the roadway’s treeline.

The wreck took place just before 6 p.m. in Chattahoochee. A tire blew out on a semi-truck traveling westbound, causing the 18-wheeler to veer off the road and collide into the woods, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The hauler’s load toppled onto the shoulder in the wreck, FHP Master Corporal Patricia Jefferson-Shaw said.

The Chattahoochee Fire Department responded to the scene near mile marker 168, cutting through toppled trees to free the 36-year-old Kentucky man from the helm of the truck. Emergency responders transported the driver to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, and officials expect him to survive, Jefferson-Shaw said.

The crash toppled trees onto the truck and roadway, according to FHP, with at least one blocking the left lane on I-10 westbound. Emergency vehicles may also be in the left lane as they work to clear debris, she advised.

The state patrol advises drivers to proceed cautiously in the area. Traffic is being rerouted in the right lane and on the shoulder as responders handle the scene, as of 10:30 p.m.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson facing murder, conspiracy and solicitation charges one week after son Charlie’s murder conviction
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Kourtni Smith, a mother of five, was diagnosed with a terminal cancer and is now preparing her...
Mother of 5 with terminal cancer prepares her family for the end
Suspect arrested after woman found with multiple stab wounds
Suspect arrested after woman found with multiple stab wounds
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!

Latest News

The school zone drops the speed limit from 45 to 35 mph
New school zone in effect near Chiles High School
A man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle in south Tallahassee on Friday,...
Motorcyclist dies after being struck by SUV in South Tallahassee
Pedestrian killed in second fatal crash in Tallahassee Friday night
A single vehicle crash occurred Tuesday morning near the Tallahassee National Cemetery,...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office: Crash involving motorcycle and deer occurs near Tallahassee National Cemetery