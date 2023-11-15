TRAFFIC ALERT: Tire blowout launches semi into I-10 treeline, causes traffic delays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Traffic backed up on Interstate 10 in Gadsden County Tuesday evening after a semi-truck crashed into the roadway’s treeline.

The wreck took place just before 6 p.m. in Chattahoochee. A tire blew out on a semi-truck traveling westbound, causing the 18-wheeler to veer off the road and collide into the woods, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The hauler’s load toppled onto the shoulder in the wreck, FHP Master Corporal Patricia Jefferson-Shaw said.

The Chattahoochee Fire Department responded to the scene near mile marker 168, cutting through toppled trees to free the 36-year-old Kentucky man from the helm of the truck. Emergency responders transported the driver to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, and officials expect him to survive, Jefferson-Shaw said.

The crash toppled trees onto the truck and roadway, according to FHP, with at least one blocking the left lane on I-10 westbound. Emergency vehicles may also be in the left lane as they work to clear debris, she advised.

The state patrol advises drivers to proceed cautiously in the area. Traffic is being rerouted in the right lane and on the shoulder as responders handle the scene, as of 10:30 p.m.

