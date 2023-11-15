Two facing felony murder charges following overnight shooting in Havana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two men were arrested in connection to a shooting that took place early Wednesday, leaving one person dead and another injured.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the area of 6688 Florida-Georgia Highway in Havana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they discovered one person dead and a second person suffering from gunshot wounds, per the sheriff’s office. The second person was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects were later identified and taken into custody following investigation.

Kelvin Brown was charged with attempted murder, felony murder, felony attempted murder, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Ty’Ron Washington was charged with attempted robbery, felony murder, and felony attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident are advised to contact the sheriff’s office at 850-627-9233.

