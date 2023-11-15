Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Two facing felony murder charges following overnight shooting in Havana

The shooting left one person dead, and another injured
The shooting left one person dead, and another injured.
The shooting left one person dead, and another injured.(MGN)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two men were arrested in connection to a shooting that took place early Wednesday, leaving one person dead and another injured.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the area of 6688 Florida-Georgia Highway in Havana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they discovered one person dead and a second person suffering from gunshot wounds, per the sheriff’s office. The second person was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects were later identified and taken into custody following investigation.

Kelvin Brown was charged with attempted murder, felony murder, felony attempted murder, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Ty’Ron Washington was charged with attempted robbery, felony murder, and felony attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident are advised to contact the sheriff’s office at 850-627-9233.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson facing murder, conspiracy and solicitation charges one week after son Charlie’s murder conviction
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson’s arrest papers detail suicide, ‘getting things in order’ and plan to flee following son Charlie’s murder conviction
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!
Quincy Police posted photos to Facebook of an armed robbery suspect on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Quincy Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Quincy Police posted photos to Facebook of an armed robbery suspect on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Quincy Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect
The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson facing murder, conspiracy and solicitation charges one week after son Charlie’s murder conviction
Photo of Kenyatta Odom, right, and the digital rendering before she was identified
1988 cold case Baby Jane Doe identified, death tied to Dougherty Co.
Suspect arrested after woman found with multiple stab wounds
Suspect arrested after woman found with multiple stab wounds
Photo of Artez Moore.
Exclusive: Body found near Carr Lake identified as Bainbridge man, family confirms