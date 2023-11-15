Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

The Usual Suspects - November 12, 2023

Catch the latest episode of one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.
By The Usual Suspects
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson facing murder, conspiracy and solicitation charges one week after son Charlie’s murder conviction
The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson’s arrest papers detail suicide, ‘getting things in order’ and plan to flee following son Charlie’s murder conviction
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!
Quincy Police posted photos to Facebook of an armed robbery suspect on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Quincy Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Latest News

3rd graders at Incline Elementary design carnival games in their "Maker Space" classroom
Lawmakers considering deregulating Florida schools
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Georgia man arrested for threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, representative says
The House Regulatory Reform and Economic Development Subcommittee approved a bill this week...
Bill to help felons get professional licenses clears House committee
Early voter turnout is extremely down in Dougherty County. Election officials are encouraging...
Voter turnout in 2023 election low for many South Georgia counties