Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

What’s Brewing - 2023 legendary Robert Lee Jackson pre-season classic

The 2023 legendary Robert Lee Jackson, Sr. pre-season classic is set to continue Wednesday evening.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

The 2023 legendary Robert Lee Jackson, Sr. pre-season classic is set to continue Wednesday evening.

Rickards High School will play against Chiles High School at 6 p.m. Munroe is set to play against Godby at 7:30 p.m.

Both games will take place at Rickards High School.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson facing murder, conspiracy and solicitation charges one week after son Charlie’s murder conviction
The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson’s arrest papers detail suicide, ‘getting things in order’ and plan to flee following son Charlie’s murder conviction
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!
Quincy Police posted photos to Facebook of an armed robbery suspect on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Quincy Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Latest News

The 2023 legendary Robert Lee Jackson, Sr. pre-season classic is set to continue Wednesday...
What's Brewing - 2023 legendary Robert Lee Jackson pre-season classic
Photo of Evelyn Odom and Ulyster Sanders
Mother, boyfriend suspected in death of Ware Co. Baby Jane Doe make 1st court appearance
Southwest Georgia High Cotton 65-Mile Yard Sale
16th annual Southwest Georgia 65 Mile High Cotton yard sale
Board of Trustees vote to approve renaming of TCC to Tallahassee State College