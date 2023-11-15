What’s Brewing - 2023 legendary Robert Lee Jackson pre-season classic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

The 2023 legendary Robert Lee Jackson, Sr. pre-season classic is set to continue Wednesday evening.

Rickards High School will play against Chiles High School at 6 p.m. Munroe is set to play against Godby at 7:30 p.m.

Both games will take place at Rickards High School.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.

