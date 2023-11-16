Tell Me Something Good
2-0 FSU WBB ready for Gators after Tennessee win

(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - So far, so good for Brooke Wyckoff and company.

The now 12th ranked Seminoles can’t help but feel good about themselves after the opening week of the college basketball season. The Florida State ladies made quick work of Charleston Southern on opening night before winning a nail biter at the Tucker Center over a ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers squad.

This Friday though marks the Seminoles’ first road test of the season, and it isn’t just any old foe. Gainesville and the Florida Gators stand in the way of a 3-0 start for the Garnet and Gold.

Wyckoff however feels last week’s win against the Lady Vols was a good early measuring stick for the ‘Noles and after fighting through the ups and downs against Big Orange she has a much better grasp on what this team is capable of.

”We ran the whole gamut of being up big and then sustaining a comeback and then being able to win in the last few minutes,” Said Wyckoff of last Thursday. “It does give me a lot of confidence just having lived through that with with the team, with the players and having them experience that and how we responded to all of it.”

Tipoff in Gainesville is set for 4 PM Friday with the men’s game set to tip-off after.

