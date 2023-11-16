City of Valdosta announces reopening of 5 Points Recycling Center

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Valdosta is reopening the 5 Points Recycling Center on Nov. 20.

“This facility plays a crucial role in our community’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility,” the release said.

The city is encouraging residents to participate in the recycling program by depositing only appropriate items in the recycling bins. Bulk items should be kept out of the recycling bins to ensure the efficiency of the recycling process.

“We appreciate the cooperation of Valdosta residents in helping us maintain the integrity of the recycling process. By only recycling appropriate items, we can maximize the positive impact on our environment,” Anthony Musgrove, public works director, said.

The 5 Points Recycling Center provides a location for residents to contribute to the reduction of waste and the conservation of resources.

“The City of Valdosta remains committed to promoting sustainable practices and encourages residents to take advantage of this facility,” the city said in a release.

For more information on acceptable recyclable items and guidelines, visit the city of Valdosta website or call the Public Works Department at (229) 259-3588.

