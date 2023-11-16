Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

‘Crazy find’: Man finds rare, fully intact mammoth jaw while diving

A man found a rare, fully intact mammoth jaw while diving in alligator-infested waters. (Source: WBBH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ACARDIA, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida fossil finder recently made a discovery of a lifetime when finding a fully intact mammoth jaw.

John Kreatsoulas runs Fossil Junkies Dig and Dive Charters in Florida and says he found the rare discovery in alligator-infested waters.

“I grabbed onto it just to hold on for a second and I realized, ‘Wait a second that’s not a tree, that is a mammoth,’” John Kreatsoulas said.

According to Kreatsoulas, he only dives in those waters during the winter when gators are more dormant.

Kreatsoulas estimates the jaw to be about 10,000 years old.

“That’s the first one I’ve found in my whole life,” Kreatsoulas said.

He said he is getting it restored and is registering it with the state of Florida.

If state officials don’t take it. Kreatsoulas said he’ll happily display it in his home.

“It’s really cool and a crazy find,” Kreatsoulas said.

Copyright 2023 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A failed robbery attempt in Havana left two men arrested, a security guard dead and a clerk...
Failed robbery attempt in Havana leaves one dead, suspects facing felony murder charges
The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson’s arrest papers detail suicide, ‘getting things in order’ and plan to flee following son Charlie’s murder conviction
A grand jury indicted Donna Adelson on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, for the 2014 murder of her...
Donna Adelson indicted for murder of Dan Markel, charges match son Charlie’s conviction
A semi-truck crashed into the I-10 tree line Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Gadsden County, Fla.
Tire blowout launches semi into I-10 treeline, causes traffic delays
Quincy Police posted photos to Facebook of an armed robbery suspect on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Quincy Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Latest News

The Chicago Fire Department said the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal...
Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, nearly 40 injured, some seriously
FILE - Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of years of rape, abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
FILE - Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison talks about seeing a subject in a firing...
Judge declares mistrial after jury deadlocks in trial of ex-officer in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
Rep. George Santos won’t seek reelection after scathing ethics report cites evidence of lawbreaking
FILE - Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison talks about seeing a subject in a firing...
Jury in Breonna Taylor federal civil rights trial opens deliberations in case of ex-officer