Family of Thomasville woman killed in law enforcement chase call for change

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The family of the innocent bystander, 61-year-old Jennifer Ferrell, is demanding answers from law enforcement after she was killed in a drug pursuit near the downtown Thomasville area on Monday. The family told WALB they want a change in the pursuit policy.

“It’s like OK, good job, we got our suspect, everybody go back to their own lives and we are left picking up the pieces,” Ferell’s son, Joshua Willaims said.

The family of Jennifer Ferrell is demanding answers from law enforcement after their loved one was tragically killed in a crash during a drug pursuit.

“Man, y’all took my baby from me. Y’all took, y’all took, y’all did that,” Octavious Williams, Ferrell’s son, said.

“Our heart was taken out of neglect, there’s no other way around it,” Joshua said.

Family members say Ferrell didn’t leave her home all week because she was sick. On Monday, she went out to get medicine and pay her power bill - and became the victim of a car crash near the downtown area.

“Even on Interstate 75, or 20, or 55 or whatever, I can halfway imagine speeds getting to exceed that amount. On a small street? There is no way,” Joshua said.

“I have nothing. Thanksgiving is next week, what are we supposed to do? What kind of arrangements?” Octavious said.

The sheriff’s office sends their condolences to the family saying quote, “It’s a tragedy and our hearts go out to them.”

“We have to rely on the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the state patrol to finish their investigation before we can talk about anything else that has to do with the incident and as soon as they finalize, they’ll contact us,” Cpt. Steven Jones, with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The family says they are hoping for a change in the pursuit policy before another family has to lose a loved one too.

“Look to the side view. What is it gonna take, is is literally going to take for one of y’all too, because this is in your hands,” Octavious said.

One suspect is in police custody and this case is still under investigation with the GBI and Georgia State Patrol.

