FEMA: Temporary sheltering, housing solutions provided to Floridians impacted by Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To ensure Floridians, whose properties were damaged by Hurricane Idalia, have safe places to stay as they recover, temporary sheltering and housing solutions are being provided.

Approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, nine Florida counties are eligible to receive short-term housing solutions as a result of Idalia impacts.

Those counties include Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Suwannee and Taylor, according to FEMA.

Offered by FEMA, the temporary housing units, such as travel trailers and mobile homes, will be placed on private sites and in commercial parks. Eligible occupants can stay in the units for up to 8 months from the disaster declaration date as they search for permanent housing, per FEMA.

The State of Florida is set to provide temporary sheltering assistance through FloridaRecovers.org, according to FEMA, which will be available for up to six months from the presidential disaster declaration date.

The program provides temporary housing options, such as travel trailers and hotel rooms, for Floridians whose needs aren’t met through insurance or FEMA’s Individual Assistance program, according to FEMA. In order to apply for the sheltering assistance, individuals must first apply for FEMA Individual Assistance.

Rental assistance is also provided by FEMA to eligible survivors to temporarily rent a place to live, per FEMA.

To apply for FEMA assistance, call 800-621-3362, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA APP, or visit a Disaster Recovery Center.

