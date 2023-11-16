Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Firefighters rally outside city hall, pushing for higher wages amid contract talks with city

“The city continues to stall and offer us unacceptable proposals,” the firefighter union’s district vice president said
Firefighter union rallies over city bargaining
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee firefighters marched to City Hall Wednesday, trying to put pressure on city leaders in the midst of ongoing contract negotiations.

The firefighter’s union has been negotiating with the city for eight months now. Their main demand is higher wages.

Mike Bellamy, a local firefighter and the district vice president of Florida Professional Firefighters, told WCTV the starting gross pay for a Tallahassee firefighter is around $45,000 a year. But, after deductions, he said that drops to less than $30,000.

“We’re here to sound the alarm,” Bellamy said at Wednesday’s rally. “We need the community—we need you to support the firefighters, your firefighters.”

TFD members were joined by several firefighters from other counties, as well as City Commissioners Jack Porter and Jeremy Matlow.

“I’ve served on the City Commission for five years,” Matlow said, “And I’ve never seen negotiations go this way. I’ve never seen such an unwillingness to get a contract done.”

Chronicling contract negotiations
‘There’s just nothing left:’ Tallahassee firefighters pushing for higher pay amid contract negotiations
Still no deal reached in local firefighter union contract negotiations
Firefighter union talks delayed, negotiations to continue with city next week
Firefighters unite for fair pay and better working conditions

Many firefighters say they have had to take on second jobs to make ends meet, on top of already working overtime at TFD. Their spouses say these long hours mean little time left for family.

“Our firefighters deserve a fair wage and a livable wage,” Crystal Pruitt, the spouse of a firefighter, said. “They do not need to work 24-hour, 48-hour shifts and then go to a second full-time job. They should be able to go home to their families.”

WCTV reached out to the city for comment. They referred us to Deputy Fire Chief Richard Jones. He said the city has “put forth a strong proposal.” Union members say that proposal falls short.

Bellamy said the city has offered to meet with the firefighter’s union on November 30th. He said the union planned to send a final proposal to the city Wednesday.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson facing murder, conspiracy and solicitation charges one week after son Charlie’s murder conviction
A failed robbery attempt in Havana left two men arrested, a security guard dead and a clerk...
Failed robbery attempt in Havana leaves one dead, suspects facing felony murder charges
The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson’s arrest papers detail suicide, ‘getting things in order’ and plan to flee following son Charlie’s murder conviction
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Quincy Police posted photos to Facebook of an armed robbery suspect on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Quincy Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Something Good - Surprise holiday shopping spree hosted by former FSU QB Charlie Ward!
Something Good - Surprise holiday shopping spree hosted by former FSU QB Charlie Ward
Something Good - Surprise holiday shopping spree hosted by former FSU QB Charlie Ward!
Something Good - Surprise holiday shopping spree hosted by former FSU QB Charlie Ward!
opioids
Senators want more standards for opioid settlement money
Lawmakers split over how to spend opioid settlement money
Lawmakers split over how to spend opioid settlement money