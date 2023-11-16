Florida A&M volleyball confident heading into SWAC Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Since entering the SWAC, Florida A&M volleyball has owned it. The ladies are back-to-back conference champs, and they look to add another ring to their collection at this weekend’s conference tournament.

This team admittingly didn’t play well at the beginning of the season. Some roster changes forced them to find a new groove. They’ve found it, as they’re playing their best ball at the right time, and now, they’re ready to go.

“We put ourselves in a situation where we can win, and winning the last two years have helped with recruiting, and again, bringing that culture where our group is excited to be here, our group is excited to have the opportunity to play again, so I think it’ll be a productive tournament for us, and we’re feeling good about it,” said head coach Gokhan Yilmaz.

Grambling State is the Rattlers first opponent, a team they swept last month. That game is Friday. The SWAC tournament semifinals are Saturday, and the championship is on Sunday.

