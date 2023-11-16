Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Florida A&M volleyball confident heading into SWAC Tournament

The Florida A&M volleyball team enters this year tournament back-to-back SWAC champions.
The Florida A&M volleyball team enters this year tournament back-to-back SWAC champions.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Since entering the SWAC, Florida A&M volleyball has owned it. The ladies are back-to-back conference champs, and they look to add another ring to their collection at this weekend’s conference tournament.

This team admittingly didn’t play well at the beginning of the season. Some roster changes forced them to find a new groove. They’ve found it, as they’re playing their best ball at the right time, and now, they’re ready to go.

“We put ourselves in a situation where we can win, and winning the last two years have helped with recruiting, and again, bringing that culture where our group is excited to be here, our group is excited to have the opportunity to play again, so I think it’ll be a productive tournament for us, and we’re feeling good about it,” said head coach Gokhan Yilmaz.

Grambling State is the Rattlers first opponent, a team they swept last month. That game is Friday. The SWAC tournament semifinals are Saturday, and the championship is on Sunday.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A failed robbery attempt in Havana left two men arrested, a security guard dead and a clerk...
Failed robbery attempt in Havana leaves one dead, suspects facing felony murder charges
The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson’s arrest papers detail suicide, ‘getting things in order’ and plan to flee following son Charlie’s murder conviction
A grand jury indicted Donna Adelson on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, for the 2014 murder of her...
Donna Adelson indicted for murder of Dan Markel, charges match son Charlie’s conviction
A semi-truck crashed into the I-10 tree line Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Gadsden County, Fla.
Tire blowout launches semi into I-10 treeline, causes traffic delays
Quincy Police posted photos to Facebook of an armed robbery suspect on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Quincy Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Latest News

In her debut in the Garnet and Gold, Taylor Huff made her name known as her goal in the 86th...
Florida State soccer hosts round two of NCAA Tournament Friday
Ellie Jane Riner, a former WCTV Scholar Athlete of the Week, signed with the University of...
Maclay golfer signs with the University of North Georgia
Something Good - Surprise holiday shopping spree hosted by former FSU QB Charlie Ward!
Something Good - Surprise holiday shopping spree hosted by former FSU QB Charlie Ward
Three Eagle baseball players celebrated their college commitments on Wednesday in Tallahassee.
Trio of North Florida Christian baseball players sign Wednesday