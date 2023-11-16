Florida State soccer hosts round two of NCAA Tournament Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Round one is done, and round two is coming up Friday night for the Florida State soccer team, which means, three more wins and Florida State is back in the College Cup for the fourth straight year.

The college cup is this team’s home away from home, and as the tournament’s number one overall seed, they’re looking to get comfortable there once again.

The Texas A&M Aggies is Florida State’s second round foe Friday. Kick-off is at 5:30 at the Seminole Soccer Complex.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.