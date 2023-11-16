Gadsden County School District address concerns regarding reported threat, ensuring safety

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County School District addressed recent concerns Wednesday night regarding a reported threat.

In a Facebook post Wednesday night, the school district released a statement, ensuring parents, guardians and students that they are actively working with law enforcement to ensure the safety of everyone within their school community.

The full statement read:

Dear Parents, Guardians, and Students, We want to address recent concerns regarding a reported threat, ensuring you that the safety of our students is our top priority. We take all threats seriously and are actively working in collaboration with law enforcement to ensure the well-being of everyone within our school community. Please be assured that we are closely monitoring the situation and have implemented additional security measures as a precaution. Our staff is well-prepared and trained to respond to any potential threats. We encourage open communication and ask that you remain vigilant, reporting any suspicious activity to both the school and local law enforcement. We understand that situations like these can be unsettling, but please trust that we are doing everything in our power to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for our children. Updates will be provided as necessary, and we appreciate your cooperation and understanding.

Superintendent Elijah Key also released a statement on social media that same night, stating that he is aware of the “non credible threat that has been made toward one or more schools” in the district.

“Every morning Gadsden County High School utilizes weapon detection devices to ensure your child and my 2 daughters that attend GCHS are safe,” the superintendent wrote on social media. “In addition, there are armed individuals trained to protect our kids and eliminate any threat.”

He ensured the school community that all armed threats will be met with like force on their campuses. “I am confident in this therefore, my daughters will be attending school at GCHS tomorrow,” said Key.

A Gadsden County School District spokesperson told WCTV that they have not had any incidents at this time.

The school district is working with the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies to ensure their campuses are safe, according to the superintendent.

