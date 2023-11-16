Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Gadsden County School District address concerns regarding reported threat, ensuring safety

The school district has not had any incidents take place at this time, per the school district’s spokesperson
The school district has not had any incidents take place at this time, per the school...
The school district has not had any incidents take place at this time, per the school district’s spokesperson.(KYTV)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County School District addressed recent concerns Wednesday night regarding a reported threat.

In a Facebook post Wednesday night, the school district released a statement, ensuring parents, guardians and students that they are actively working with law enforcement to ensure the safety of everyone within their school community.

The full statement read:

Superintendent Elijah Key also released a statement on social media that same night, stating that he is aware of the “non credible threat that has been made toward one or more schools” in the district.

“Every morning Gadsden County High School utilizes weapon detection devices to ensure your child and my 2 daughters that attend GCHS are safe,” the superintendent wrote on social media. “In addition, there are armed individuals trained to protect our kids and eliminate any threat.”

He ensured the school community that all armed threats will be met with like force on their campuses. “I am confident in this therefore, my daughters will be attending school at GCHS tomorrow,” said Key.

A Gadsden County School District spokesperson told WCTV that they have not had any incidents at this time.

The school district is working with the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies to ensure their campuses are safe, according to the superintendent.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A failed robbery attempt in Havana left two men arrested, a security guard dead and a clerk...
Failed robbery attempt in Havana leaves one dead, suspects facing felony murder charges
The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson’s arrest papers detail suicide, ‘getting things in order’ and plan to flee following son Charlie’s murder conviction
A grand jury indicted Donna Adelson on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, for the 2014 murder of her...
Donna Adelson indicted for murder of Dan Markel, charges match son Charlie’s conviction
A semi-truck crashed into the I-10 tree line Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Gadsden County, Fla.
Tire blowout launches semi into I-10 treeline, causes traffic delays
Quincy Police posted photos to Facebook of an armed robbery suspect on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Quincy Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Latest News

WCTV is currently experiencing technical issues with its over-the-air coverage.
UPDATE: Over-the-air signal restored
The signing period for all sports but football began last week, and the celebrations continued...
Trio of North Florida Christian baseball players sign Wednesday
So far, so good for Brooke Wyckoff and company.
2-0 FSU WBB ready for Gators after Tennessee win
Now you can eat even more chicken as Chick-fil-A rolls out its new drone delivery system....
Chick-fil-A testing drone delivery at some locations