Maclay golfer signs with the University of North Georgia

Ellie Jane Riner, a former WCTV Scholar Athlete of the Week, signed with the University of...
Ellie Jane Riner, a former WCTV Scholar Athlete of the Week, signed with the University of North Georgia on Thursday.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Last week, we introduced Ellie Jane Riner as our Scholar Athlete of the Week. The Maclay senior golfer has a near 4.5 GPA, and she was getting ready for state when we talked to her, and hoping to finish on a high note.

Riner happy with her performance, as she finished tied for 20th, and on Thursday, the excitement continued, as she signed to Division II North Georgia to continue her golf career in college.

It’s been a big week, and Riner said that to be able to continue his passion in college is something she’s thankful for, and she can’t wait to get started.

“I’m so excited to be up there. I love the coaches, my teammate, and the town,” she said. “I’m really excited. Once I visited there, it just felt like home. I knew it was calling me ever since then. It just feels so special, all the people here today show the support I’ve had throughout the years, so I’m really thankful for them.”

