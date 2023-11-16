Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - Surprise holiday shopping spree hosted by former FSU QB Charlie Ward

Something Good - Surprise holiday shopping spree hosted by former FSU QB Charlie Ward!
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State quarterback and Heisman winner Charlie Ward extended some holiday cheer to kids in Tallahassee on Wednesday.

Ward joined 10 kids from the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend for a big shopping spree at DICK’s Sporting Goods.

Each kid got a $150 gift card to get whatever they wanted!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson facing murder, conspiracy and solicitation charges one week after son Charlie’s murder conviction
A failed robbery attempt in Havana left two men arrested, a security guard dead and a clerk...
Failed robbery attempt in Havana leaves one dead, suspects facing felony murder charges
The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson’s arrest papers detail suicide, ‘getting things in order’ and plan to flee following son Charlie’s murder conviction
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Quincy Police posted photos to Facebook of an armed robbery suspect on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Quincy Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Something Good - Surprise holiday shopping spree hosted by former FSU QB Charlie Ward!
Something Good - Surprise holiday shopping spree hosted by former FSU QB Charlie Ward!
Tallahassee firefighters marched to City Hall Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters rally outside city hall, pushing for higher wages amid contract talks with city
opioids
Senators want more standards for opioid settlement money
Lawmakers split over how to spend opioid settlement money
Lawmakers split over how to spend opioid settlement money