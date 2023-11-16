Something Good - Surprise holiday shopping spree hosted by former FSU QB Charlie Ward!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State quarterback and Heisman winner Charlie Ward extended some holiday cheer to kids in Tallahassee on Wednesday.

Ward joined 10 kids from the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend for a big shopping spree at DICK’s Sporting Goods.

Each kid got a $150 gift card to get whatever they wanted!

