Trio of North Florida Christian baseball players sign Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The signing period for all sports but football began last week, and the celebrations continued into this week, as three North Florida Christian baseball players celebrated their college commitments.

The trio have quite the resume. They helped the Eagles to a state runner-up finish in 2022, and the regional finals in 2023.

Noah Miller is headed to Daytona State, while Walker Sparkman is off to Huntingdon in Alabama. The third signee Wednesday is staying close to home. Garrett Workman will don Orange and Green next year as a Florida A&M Rattler.

Workman, a pitcher, said getting the chance to play at home was a big reason why he decided to become a Rattler. There’s also a lot of former Eagles on FAMU’s roster, and he said he’s excited to get to be their teammate again, and he’s ready to keep the tradition that is FAMU baseball going strong.

”Coach (Jamey) Shouppe I think has done a great job, especially last year, and the new pitching coach, and I’m really excited to get to work. I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully bringing more success throughout the years.”

