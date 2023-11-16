Turkey giveaway brings out the Thanksgiving spirit in Havana

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - An annual turkey giveaway attracted a line of cars stretching at least a mile long Wednesday morning in Havana.

Direct Auto Exchange set up shop outside Havana City Hall, giving away turkeys, hams, and bags of groceries to the first 400 people who showed up.

It was the fourth year the auto dealership hosted a turkey giveaway. Last year, they opted for a free gas giveaway instead.

To add to the excitement, every 50th car in line received $50 cash to spend this holiday season.

Sarah Hamson was lucky number 50.

“It’s a blessing,” she said “It’s a blessing because they let us know we have love out there for everybody. It’s a blessing. And God is good.”

