Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Turkey giveaway brings out the Thanksgiving spirit in Havana

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - An annual turkey giveaway attracted a line of cars stretching at least a mile long Wednesday morning in Havana.

Direct Auto Exchange set up shop outside Havana City Hall, giving away turkeys, hams, and bags of groceries to the first 400 people who showed up.

It was the fourth year the auto dealership hosted a turkey giveaway. Last year, they opted for a free gas giveaway instead.

To add to the excitement, every 50th car in line received $50 cash to spend this holiday season.

Sarah Hamson was lucky number 50.

“It’s a blessing,” she said “It’s a blessing because they let us know we have love out there for everybody. It’s a blessing. And God is good.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A failed robbery attempt in Havana left two men arrested, a security guard dead and a clerk...
Failed robbery attempt in Havana leaves one dead, suspects facing felony murder charges
The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson’s arrest papers detail suicide, ‘getting things in order’ and plan to flee following son Charlie’s murder conviction
A grand jury indicted Donna Adelson on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, for the 2014 murder of her...
Donna Adelson indicted for murder of Dan Markel, charges match son Charlie’s conviction
A semi-truck crashed into the I-10 tree line Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Gadsden County, Fla.
Tire blowout launches semi into I-10 treeline, causes traffic delays
Quincy Police posted photos to Facebook of an armed robbery suspect on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Quincy Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect