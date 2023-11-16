Tell Me Something Good
UPDATE: Over-the-air signal restored

WCTV is currently experiencing technical issues with its over-the-air coverage.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is back on air.

We experienced technical issues with our over-the-air coverage earlier today, causing coverage to go off the air.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

